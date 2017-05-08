Oracle’s enterprise cloud journey is only just beginning

Even though Oracle is seeing 50 percent growth for its cloud computing business, CEO Mark Hurd explains why the industry is only in the first inning of enterprise adoption.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.- Cloud computing was the primary focus of a media day for journalists here at Oracle headquarters yesterday. A bevy of Oracle executives starting with CEO Mark Hurd detailed the company's progress and product offerings in the cloud during the event that also featured several customers.

Most companies haven't fully committed to the cloud and Hurd said this hybrid approach of on-premises and cloud computing is likely to remain popular for the next decade. "Most of our competitors are either all on premises or all cloud," he said. "The fact that we can do both and let our customers go back and forth and manage it all from a single pane of glass is a key differentiator for us."

Cloud computing has also expanded Oracle's business to where they are now attracting startups and others relying solely on the cloud for their infrastructure. Hurd said of the 1,125 new customers Oracle signed up in the last quarter for cloud services, the majority were brand new, not migrations from traditional on-premises customers. He mentioned ride-sharing Lyft and Boingo Wireless, among others.

Some of those customers were on hand to discuss their deployments. Trek Bicycle, a maker of bicycles and cycling products is an existing Oracle customer running JD Edwards software for back-end operations, that is now tapping the Oracle Cloud Platform to help its network of over 10,000 independent bicycle dealers in 90 countries.

"We partnered with Oracle to develop mobile cloud services our retailers can log in to from any mobile device," said Tom Spoke, global ERP director at Trek. With the mobile app, dealers can scan a picture of the bike and the serial number and speed the process of making a claim directly to the company's ERP system from seven minutes down to two.

"If a dealer is making 2,000 claims a year, that's huge," said Spoke. "They have a lot more time to sell bikes."

Oracle's Data Cloud helps Twitter serve more relevant ads

Twitter, another Oracle customer, says it uses Oracle's Data Cloud to make ads on the social network more relevant and effective. "We have 320 million active users and great data on folks as far as who you follow and who you engage with," said Rob Pietsch, senior director of sales at Twitter. "But the data isn't perfect. Oracle's Data Cloud gives us better targeting to deliver better ROI to advertisers."

The Oracle Data Cloud includes petabytes of data from public sources. Pietsch said Twitter can use that data to find potential buyers. "If you were BMW and you wanted to reach Mercedes' owners on Twitter it would be great to be able to serve them an ad."

