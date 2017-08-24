Serverless computing may kill Google Cloud Platform

Unless Google can get its serverless act together, it may end up winning the container battle but losing the cloud war.



Google, which has had to claw its way back into cloud relevance in the shadows of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, suddenly finds itself playing catchup again, thanks to the rise of serverless computing. Although Google Cloud Platform still trails AWS and Azure by a considerable margin in general cloud revenue, its strengths in AI and container infrastructure (Kubernetes) have given it a credible seat at the cloud table.

Or would, if the world weren’t quickly moving toward a serverless future.

In serverless computing, as Server Density CEO David Mytton points out, “Google is quite far behind” because of a dearth of services. Although Google will continue to churn out new functionality for its customers, its pace of innovation for Google Cloud Platform has yet to match that of either AWS or Azure. In short, unless Google gets its serverless act together—and soon—it risks losing the momentum it has managed to build over the past year.

For years, AWS had the cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market all to itself. Microsoft was late to the party, but with its strong ties to CIOs and a savvy hybrid cloud story, Azure has quickly become a serious contender to Amazon’s cloud throne. Google, however, has had to settle for a distant third place:

As Gartner notes, Google Cloud Platform “is most attractive to cloud-native companies and those that want to ‘run like Google.’” Unfortunately for Google, most enterprises simply don’t fit either description, and although Google has tried to broaden its appeal to mainstream enterprises over the past year, those efforts have yet to generate AWS- or Azure-size bank balances. Indeed, Google delivers just a fraction—7 percent—of the cloud revenue that AWS does ($300 million compared to $4.1 billion last quarter, estimates Bernard Golden). Google Cloud Platform is also generating just 17 percent of Azure’s revenue.

Google faces the serverless destroyer

Serverless is still nascent, of course. Although AWS Lambda has been around since 2014, it’s still a relative minnow in the broader pond of cloud services. But such diminutive market presence belies the impact its having, particularly at the rate serverless computing has been maturing.

As Expedia vice president of cloud Subbu Allamaraju has declared, “Serverless patterns are pulling the rug from underneath container cluster managers faster than the latter [are] becoming industrial grade.”

Yes, you read that right. According to Allamaraju, serverless computing is outpacing industry darlings like Kubernetes. His own Expedia “did over 2.3 billion lambda calls per month” back in late 2016, a number that has climbed since then. Nor is Expedia alone in discovering the productivity gains to be found with serverless computing: Coca-Cola, Nordstrom, Reuters, and others have jumped in.

