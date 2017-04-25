6 Bluetooth keyboards for workers on the go

A guide to six portable Bluetooth keyboards perfect for minimalists.

Portable Bluetooth keyboards are the perfect accessory for road warriors and minimalist tech enthusiasts. With low-profile designs, compact keyboards are easy to throw in a carry-on or to slip into a desk drawer to minimize clutter.

Another key feature of portable Bluetooth keyboards is that -- for the most part -- they're compatible with up to three devices at one time. That means you can swap between your Android, Windows and iOS devices with ease.

I tested six different portable Bluetooth keyboards -- from standard, familiar keyboard slabs to unique, folding designs. Whether you're concerned about price point, a comfortable typing experience or a highly portable design, one of these keyboards will fit your needs.

Anker Ultra Compact Bluetooth Keyboard

The Anker Ultra Compact Bluetooth Keyboard is ideal for budget-conscious buyers. But don't let the $24 price tag fool you into thinking it's cheaply made; this keyboard has a solid and high-quality design. It's comfortable to use for long periods of time and comes with a rechargeable battery, so it's easy to keep charged on the go.

There isn't a standout feature on this keyboard, but there aren't many drawbacks either. It's a compact keyboard, that offers a typing experience typical of a 13-inch notebook. The key travel is a little hard, but after moderate use I could tell the keys were starting to break-in and soften. But if you want a truly soft key travel, you will want to consider the Logitech K380 mentioned later in this article.

The layout of the chiclet keys didn't feel cramped and my typing accuracy was on par with my typical, every-day keyboard. My only gripe is that the CTRL key is located to the right of the FN key. Normally, this isn't a huge issue, but on the Anker keyboard, the S key is also tied to the Bluetooth function. Every time I hit CTRL+S in Microsoft Word, I'd disconnect my Bluetooth instead of saving my document.

Ultimately, the best feature of this keyboard is its price. As you'll see on this list, compact keyboards aren't always inexpensive. But the Anker Ultra Compact Bluetooth Keyboard is a solid, reliable keyboard that will fit right into anyone's budget.

Pros: This is a well-designed, no-frills keyboard at a reasonable price point.

Cons: Key feedback is a bit hard and springy. If you want a softer keyboard, consider the Logitech K380.

iClever Tri-folding Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad

I was excited to try out the iClever Tri-folding Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad, and although I didn't expect it to be the most practical keyboard, it didn't meet my expectations. The keys were too small and close together. I couldn't type anywhere close to my normal accuracy. And due to the folding design, the keyboard never laid completely flat on my desk, which made some keys unresponsive, including the space bar.

1 2 3 4 Next Page