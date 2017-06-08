Apple squelches commitment critics with new iMacs

Answers detractors with 'beast' workstation, other refreshed models targeting professional customers.

Apple's announcements this week of refreshed iMac desktops, including a new $5,000 iMac Pro workstation promised to ship before year's end, and performance improvements to the MacBook Pro notebook line, were powerful rejoinders to critics who last year questioned the company's commitment to the commercial segment of its customer base, analysts said.

"We haven't seen everything yet, but based on what they talked about, my guess is that this will address 99% of the needs of professionals," said Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research, in an interview.

Dawson was referring to the two-hour keynote that opened Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, when company executives, including CEO Tim Cook, laid out the usual -- upgrades to both iOS and macOS -- but also spent time touting hardware, something the company hadn't done at the event since 2013.

Although Apple updated the MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks with seventh-generation Intel processors -- the architecture dubbed "Kaby Lake" by the California-based silicon designer and manufacturer -- talk during the keynote was limited to the iMac, Apple's all-in-one desktop.

The refreshed iMac line features Kaby Lake CPUs across the board, brighter displays, faster SSD (solid-state drive) storage and graphics improvements that Apple claimed brought a three-times performance improvement to the smaller 21.5-in. systems. Apple added a new model boasting a high-resolution "Retina" screen to the 21.5-in. segment, made the Fusion drive -- a hybrid that combines both a traditional platter hard drive with a small SSD -- standard on all 27-in. models, and offered configurations of the latter with as much as 64GB of RAM.

Apple also previewed the iMac Pro, a top-of-the-line model that will go on sale in December. The Cupertino, Calif., company rarely talks up products that will not shortly reach stores, but has been breaking that tradition of late.

"This is the most powerful Mac we've ever made," said Phil Schiller, Apple's head of marketing, about the iMac Pro.

Starting at $4,999, the iMac Pro will be configurable with up to 128GB of RAM and as much as 4TB of silicon-based storage, while the Xeon processor can contain as many as 18 cores. The 5K 27-in. display will be powered by a Radeon Pro Vega GPU (graphics processor) with as much as 16GB of memory.

Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies labeled the iMac Pro as having "workstation horsepower but in a traditional all-in one."

Ironically, the company that treasures secrecy more than most government agencies had tipped customers to the new hardware. Two months ago, executives took the unprecedented step of responding to critics who panned the October 2016 MacBook Pro models as unsuitable for enterprise and professional tasks like video editing, engineering work and high-end design. Rumbles of discontent took hold in online forums, and were amplified by wider reports in the media that questioned Apple's commitment to personal computers.

