Corsair's Concept Zeus mousepad charges your wireless mouse without wires

No strings attached.

It’s safe to say battery life is the last factor keeping people from embracing wireless mice. Everything else has basically been solved, at least with high-end models. Interference? Not a huge factor anymore. Latency? Logitech’s actually released a mouse—the $130 G900 Chaos Spectrum—it claims is faster than some of its wired competitors.

But charging a mouse every five to seven days is still a chore, and that’s where Corsair’s new Concept Zeus mouse and mousepad comes in. Shown off at Computex in Taipei this week, the Concept Zeus mousepad uses Qi charging to power your Concept Zeus mouse while you use it, sans wires.

Okay, the mousepad is still wired—it takes up two USB slots, to be specific. The mouse itself stays wireless though, so you’ll never again need to hunt down a charging cable in the midst of a multiplayer session. The Concept Zeus mouse receives a trickle charge as it moves around the pad, so it’ll theoretically run forever. If for some reason it runs out though there’s a more powerful charging pad in the corner for a quick juice-up. Corsair also showed off an adapter that will allow you to charge your phone from the same corner-set induction feed.

The one mystery in all this is the mouse itself. According to PC Gamer’s hands-on, Corsair kept sensor, weight, and the rest of the specs under wraps. That shouldn’t matter too much though, if other manufacturers embrace the same tech. In that case, you could use your favorite Logitech or Razer or SteelSeries mouse with Corsair’s mousepad and nobody would be the wiser.

I’d bet on us seeing similar concepts from other manufacturers soon. Hell, if everyone’s going to jump on the RGB mousepad trend, they might as well jump on this infinitely more practical alternative. No official release date yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

