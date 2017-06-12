Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Computer Hardware »

How a motherboard is made: Inside the Gigabyte factory in Taiwan

Martyn Williams | June 12, 2017
From robots to humans, a modern motherboard factory makes a complex task look easy.

Gigabyte is one of the biggest motherboard makers in the world, and we visited the company's factory in Taiwan to find out how they're manufactured.  

Gigabyte's Nan Ping factory in Pingzhen City, about an hour west of Taipei, is the last remaining motherboard factory in Taiwan. It produces about 400,000 units per month, or about a quarter of Gigabyte's total motherboard output. 

Robots remove a lot of the most complex work from humans. However, a surprising amount of construction is still done by hand: the insertion of many larger components, for instance, and visual checks of the motherboards.  

170531 gigabyte motherboard 4

Gigabyte's factory in Pingzhen city, Taiwan.

Humans and machines often work together. Machines that attach teeny transistors have humans managing their supply. Small, wheeled robots deliver components to people on the assembly line. Human hands may pack the motherboards and accessories into boxes, but they scan each component against an electronic checklist to ensure the package has everything required. 

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Your digital initiative’s biggest test may be measuring its success

How CIOs can help close the gender-equity gap

3 keys to keep your data lake from becoming a data swamp

Define your organisation’s culture before it derails you

Reverse mentoring: A unique approach to rejuvenating your IT culture

54 percent of organisations often discover breaches through network visibility solutions

Lazada turns to Qrator Labs to deter and mitigate DDoS attacks

China Construction digitises work processes for a project in Singapore

69 percent APAC organisations take more than 3 months to develop mobile app

China aerospace industry adopts 3D printing technologies

30,000 Malaysian special needs students to benefit from UPSI STEM partnership

The link between Malaysia's changing workforce and security vulnerability: interview

Making the complex craft of analytics a little simpler in Malaysia...with NLP

Russian cybersecurity firm deepens B2B focus in Malaysia

Robots are on the rise in Malaysia