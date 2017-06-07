Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

HP Omen laptops include a first: Nvidia Max-Q graphics technology

Melissa Riofrio | June 7, 2017
The revamped laptops also boast beefier CPUs and GPUs and greatly improved thermals.


Credit: Melissa Riofrio / IDG

HP's revamping its Omen 15 and Omen 17 gaming laptops with new CPUs and GPUs and fresh designs, including one extremely new feature: Nvidia's Max-Q technology. Just announced last week at Computex, Max-Q promises to boost graphics performance in thin-and-light laptops. We hope to test this feature when the machines start shipping in August.    

Only one of the laptops announced Tuesday will have Max-Q: An Omen 15 configured with an Nividia GTX 1060 GPU. Nvidia says the Max-Q technology will let that GTX 1060 give a GTX 1080's worth of graphics power, while keeping a lid on thermals and noise. 

As for the rest of the laptops, these sample configurations and prices will give you a good idea of what the new Omen laptops will offer. Note the Nvidia FreeSync and AMD G-Sync display options at the higher-end. All models will be VR-certified, too: 

hp omen 17 laptop left rearquarter jun 2017 
The Omen 17 will include an optical drive. Credit: HP

Omen 15: 

$999: Intel Core i7=7700HQ, 8GB DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 550 with 2GB GDDR5, 1080p 60Hz display, 1TB HDD

$1,029: Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5, 1080p 60Hz display, 1TB HDD

$1,599: Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with 4GB GDDR5, UHD 60Hz display, 512GB PCIe SSD plus 1TB HDD

(We assume the model with the GTX 1060 and Max-Q will cost more, but HP did not provide pricing or further configuration details.)

Omen 17:

$1,099: Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 8GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 2GB GDDR5, 1080p 60Hz display, 1TB HDD

$1,279: Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 12GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5, 1080p 120Hz Nvidia G-Sync display, 1TB HDD

$1,599: Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 580 with 8GB GDDR5, 1080p 60Hz AMD FreeSync display, 256GB PCIe SSD plus 1TB HDD

$1,799: Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 32GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce  GTX 1070 with 8GB GDDR5, UHD 60Hz Nvidia G-Sync display, 256GB PCIe SSD plus 2TB HDD

 

Beyond the specs

hp omen 15 internal jun 2017 
HP put larger fans into the Omen 15 laptop, resulting in 21.8 precent greater maximum airflow. Credit: HP

The new generation of Omen laptops include improved thermals. As you might guess from the beefy GPUs these laptops carry, ventilation is important. According to HP, the larger fans Omen 15 laptops will offer up to 21.8 percent greater airflow. 

The Omen 17 laptop has to fit in an optical drive as well as fans. Nevertheless, its larger fans increase maximum airflow by 2.7 percent. 

 

