Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Computer Hardware »

Microsoft slates September release for Windows Server's first fast upgrade

Gregg Keizer | Aug. 29, 2017
The company now expects to unveil version 1709 at its Ignite event in Florida.

The Microsoft logo on the outside of a building.
Credit: Reuters/ Bogdan Cristel

Microsoft will release the first upgrade to Windows Server 2016 the last week of September.

"We'll be launching Windows Server, version 1709, at Ignite," Jeff Woolsey, a manager in Microsoft's Windows Server group, wrote on a company blog on Thursday.

Ignite, the conference successor to the long-running TechEd, will run Sept. 25-29 in Orlando, Fla.

Windows Server 1709, labeled in Microsoft's yymm release format, will be the first of an every-six-months upgrade cycle. The Redmond, Wash. company introduced the new cadence in June, saying at the time that it was synchronizing Windows Server upgrades with ones for both Windows 10 and Office 365.

The twice-yearly releases will be delivered by the "Semi-annual Channel" release track; that name will also be used for Windows 10 and Office 365.

While Microsoft implied that the upgrades for Windows 10 and Office 365 would appear Sept. 12, it had not hinted at a Windows Server release date during the month. By linking Windows Server 1709's debut with Ignite, Microsoft demonstrated that it sees Server, or at the least its first rapid release upgrade, as more promotional and less routine.

The follow-up to Windows Server 1709 will be version 1803, the latter to appear in March 2018. Cumulatively, Server's twice-annual upgrades will comprise the feature set of the next Windows Server X. In two or three years, Microsoft will put a stake in the ground by christening Windows Server 2018 or Windows Server 2019, built by the iterative process of shipping Server upgrades.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Senior execs in Asia believe AI will positively impact their business

7 must-have project management skills

How to win over your board of directors

Workplace flexibility: Your key to hiring and retaining the best

How to bridge IT’s growing generation gap

Developing countries in Asia most exposed to malware in Q1 2017

Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

GSK improves R&D management with Kinetica GPU

HK Express uses cloud software to enhance safety and quality management

Ramco expands footprint in China with new strategic deal

Malaysia's IT job market is continuing to recover, says new job index

From consumption to creation: IBM Malaysia supports MDEC 'digitalmaker' drive

The Esports hub of Southeast Asia - is in Johor, Malaysia

Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

How Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Huawei's iLearning Cloud will prepare students for Digital Malaysia