Nginx creates certified third-party module programme

Third-party providers can add capabilities like security and device detection, and Nginx will certify that the modules work on the Nginx Plus server.



Credit: Nick Youngson

Nginx has begun certifying third-party modules for use with its commercially supported, enterprise-level web server and load balancer. The modules add such capabilities as security, device detection, and application serving.

Nginx Plus Certified Modules are assured by the company to work with its Nginx Plus server. DeviceAtlas, Forgerock, Phusion, Ping Identity, Stealth Security, and Wallarm have already been certified after passing a test suite.

A dynamic modules capability was released as part of Nginx Plus 11, enabling modules to execute at runtime. (The company has since released version 12 of Nginx Plus.) Nginx has had modules that would work with the open source version of Nginx, but there had been no third-party modules with Nginx Plus. Modules are written in C, to provide more performance and flexibility, and Nginx is offering an Nginx Certified Modules Partner Program, providing test suites and tools to build modules that work on the platform.

Nginx has taken off in recent years as a web server platform. Web technology survey company W3Techs has Nginx deployed on 33.2 percent of known sites on the web, behind only Apache, which is on 50 percent of sites.

