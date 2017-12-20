Razer Partners With Ignition Design Labs on Gaming-Grade Wi-Fi

The companies collaborated to optimise features and performance

Razer has announced a partnership with home networking partner Ignition Design Labs, creators of the award winning Portal Wi-Fi router. The companies collaborated to optimise features and performance of the Portal router specifically for gaming.

“Razer continually transforms categories to redefine the meaning of ‘ultimate performance’,” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “Now we’re elevating Wi-Fi to meet that standard. It’s vital to creating the best gaming and entertainment experiences for our fans all over the world.”

While evolving its ecosystem of hardware and software for gaming and entertainment, Razer identified device connectivity as a major area needing improvement. A sub-par router is often the cause of lag, screen tearing and buffering when enjoying live-streamed content.

Mesh-capable Portal Wi-Fi routers help prevent these glitches. With key technologies, Portal successfully addresses the demands of high bandwidth gaming and streaming applications.

“As engineers, we’re passionate about technology and beautiful design. We’ve built high-performance Wi-Fi solutions for some of the most iconic names in consumer electronics,” said Terry Ngo, CEO of Ignition Design Labs.

“We’re thrilled to now be partnering with Razer to transform Wi-Fi networking into a competition-beating advantage for the world’s foremost gaming and entertainment ecosystem.

