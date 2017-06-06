Web.com.ph moves its servers to the Philippines

The internet domain provider migrates its servers to the Philippines to address connection, stability, latency, and data sovereignty issues.

Internet domain provider, Web.com.ph, has moved its servers from the U.S. to the Philippines to address connection, stability, latency, and data sovereignty issues.

The company has co-located its servers with IP Converge Data Services' (IPC) data centre in Parañaque City.

"With our servers being co-located abroad, it was an ongoing challenge serving Philippine clients due to connection issues. We addressed this with our partnership with IPC. They have the cost advantage along with the stability of the platform," said John Henry Oseña, president and systems administrator of Web.com.ph, in a press release.

This partnership will also allow Web.com.ph to access IPC's digital resources in the cloud.

"Businesses of today are turning to digital processes, tools and infrastructure, to meet operational efficiency goals and gain a competitive advantage. We ensure that enterprises, especially those like Web.com.ph who are in the e-commerce space, are not only supported with robust data centre and network facilities to cover stability, security, and speed, but are also able to tap into our various digital resources in the cloud," said Patrick David R. de Leon, chief operating officer of IPC.

Meanwhile, the move has allowed the company to attract prospective customers.

"Since the servers are hosted here, it's faster compared to our competitors in the U.S., and our clients recognise this through the stability of their domains. Also, thanks to the happy customers brought by the enhanced connectivity and stability, we've had an increase in referrals which in turn helps our company to grow further," said Oseña.

