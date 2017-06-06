BDO Unibank increases business flexibility with Fiserv

The solutions will provide the Philippine bank a flexible technology platform that allows new capabilities to be delivered quickly.



Credit: BDO Unibank's Facebook page

Philippines' BDO Unibank is extending its more than 18 years of partnership with Fiserv, a financial services technology provider, to increase its business flexibility and speed to market.

The partnership will see the bank expanding its use of Managed Services solution and upgrading to the latest version of Signature core account processing platform.

Signature is a service-oriented architecture-based solution that provides multichannel banking solution, as well as automated customer relationship management, product design, transaction processing, and financial management. The latest version of the platform will provide the BDO Unibank with a real-time, 24/7 capability.

The Managed Services solution, on the other hand, provides the bank with an onsite team to help them execute the core platform upgrade and provide ongoing product support.

"We chose to continue and expand our relationship with Fiserv because they have delivered reliable technology that has scaled with our growth, and we are confident they have the technology and expertise to enable us to compete with new financial service players that are entering the market," said Ricardo Martin, Head of Information Technology of BDO Unibank, in a press release.

"The resilient technology allows us to be flexible when responding to customer needs and provide new products quickly and seamlessly," added Martin.

