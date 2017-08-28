Myanmar's private bank virtualises data centre to power growth

Enabling the bank to deliver more secure services and new applications to cater to the growing demand for digital services from corporate, SME and retail customers



His Excellency, Mr Scot Marciel (middle) with executives from KBZ Bank, VMware and Nex4 during today's signing ceremony. Credit: VMware.

VMware, a global specialist in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, has virtualised Kanbawza Bank's (KBZ) data centre to meet the business demands of Myanmar's growing digital economy.

The private bank in Myanmar and VMware have worked together to modernise its IT infrastructure for the benefit of all 482 branches and representative offices in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Virtualisation across the entire infrastructure enables KBZ Bank to scale up or down based on business needs, which drives down operational and ownership costs as well as simplify IT management.

A stable environment ensures system uptime of KBZ's ATMs and branches, and boosts its ability to respond faster to demand spikes.

"This is just one of the many steps we will be taking to do our part to support the government's efforts to make Myanmar a digital leader in the decade ahead and to maintain its position as a mobile first nation," said KBZ Bank's CEO and advisor to the chairman Mike De Noma.

VMware will help KBZ Bank deliver more secure services and new applications to cater to the growing demand for digital services from corporate, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and retail customers.

The KBZ Bank is strengthening the security of data and processes through a virtualised network with the use of VMware NSX which tags specific IT policies to each individual workload.

Thanks to the granular security capability, each workload is protected from attackers who manage to breach the perimeter defenses of a data centre.

Eventually this enhances the security of KBZ Bank's IT infrastructure and better safeguards the confidential information of its customers.

"KBZ Bank is a prime example of how businesses in Myanmar are innovating and capitalizing on consumer simple and enterprise secure IT solutions to drive solid business results," said Duncan Hewett, senior vice president & general manager, APAC & Japan, VMware. "Our customers are on a transformation journey and VMware is committed to helping businesses in Myanmar surge forward with our solutions."