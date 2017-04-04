Lenovo launches new data centre partner programme in ANZ

The programme has been redefined to drive deeper focus on key market segments.

[Article updated on 4 April at 3:00pm to include additional details of Lenovo's new data centre partner programme.]

Lenovo has launched its new data centre partner programme for Australia and New Zealand.

The new data centre partner programme has been redefined to drive deeper focus on five key business segments: the traditional data centre infrastructure, software-defined data centre, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, hyperscale systems and data centre services.

Lenovo A/NZ data centre group director, Rob Makin, told ARN that high performance computing and AI would be key verticals for the programme, with the company seeing recent success with tertiary education in this area.

"We are excited to launch the Lenovo Data Centre Partner Programme for Australia and New Zealand, which reflects Lenovo's solid commitment and dedication to our channel partners," Makin said. "Lenovo is uniquely positioned to help our business partners meet diverse needs in the enterprise market, through best-of-breed data centre solutions and our open eco-system of partnerships with leading IT providers."

The Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG) partners are rewarded based on their Silver, Gold or Platinum status, based on sales, joint investment in training, marketing and certification of partner staff.

The Lenovo Solution Alliance Partner Programme (LSAPP) is a subset only available to platinum partners and includes extras incentives in marketing pre sales and training.

The LSAPP programme is supported by Lenovo's leading vendor alliances to jointly provide the best solutions for customers. The initial vendor alliances included in LSAPP are DataCore, Cloudian, Nexenta, Red Hat and Nutanix.

Under the new programme, Lenovo said that partners can look forward to clear and simple pathways to grow their revenue through these five segments.

