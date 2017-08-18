Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

62 primary and secondary schools in Singapore test new online learning portal

Adrian M. Reodique | Aug. 18, 2017
Singapore Student Learning Space provides online learning and interactive resources that can be accessed anywhere and anytime.


Credit: Graphicstock 

Sixty-two primary and secondary schools in Singapore are pilot testing the Ministry of Education's  (MOE) new online learning portal ahead its launch in 2018.

The portal, called Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS), provides online learning and interactive resources such as videos, animations, simulations, games and quizzes that students can access anywhere and anytime.

MOE said the resources are aligned with national curriculum and developed in collaboration with industry and external partners to give a local context to the content.

"These resources leverage on ICT to help students visualise abstract concepts. This approach will hopefully encourage students to be more independent and self-motivated learners. The resources have been designed based on feedback from teachers and students and will continue to be reviewed to better meet the needs of the users," said MOE.

Teachers and students from primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, and centralised institute will also be allowed to access resources for major subjects across different grade schools. 

 

