Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Education »

NIE leverages ServiceNow to support its virtual campus goal

Anuradha Shukla | June 14, 2017
The Singapore teacher training institute aims to increase its first-time resolution rate to 90 percent with the self-service portal.

NIE logo

The National Institute of Education (NIE) — Singapore's teacher training institute — has partnered with ServiceNow to support its virtual campus model.

ServiceNow's IT service management capabilities have enabled NIE to launch a self-service portal on its mobile app in the later part of 2016 to replace its traditional incident and service request processes.

"We are endeavouring to achieve a more disciplined approach to how we approach a range of service management activities. We now offer a self-service portal, a service catalogue, incident management, knowledge management, feedback management and live chat," said Tan Hoon Chiang, Chief Information Officer, NIE.

He added that the institute will soon be adding services such as "problem management, change management, release and deployment management, as well as expand its service catalogue to include back-office processes".

This service management project supports NIE's strategy to adopt a virtual campus model, which aims to deliver online learning services to students regardless of location. "Using ServiceNow, we expect to enable students and other stakeholders to report incidents and issues with digital services to when they are delivered to them online," said Tan.

In the past, staff and students had to call or email NIE's IT team to resolve issues. NIE thus aims to reduce the use of such traditional touchpoints by 20 percent, and increase its first-time resolution rate to 90 percent with the self-service portal.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

How great CIOs push their careers to new heights

How to ensure diversity and inclusion in your organisation

Delivering cultural change and the future of Eurostar

3 keys to keep your data lake from becoming a data swamp

How CIOs can help close the gender-equity gap

54 percent of organisations often discover breaches through network visibility solutions

For real Windows 10 privacy, you need the China Government Edition

How a motherboard is made: Inside the Gigabyte factory in Taiwan

Lazada turns to Qrator Labs to deter and mitigate DDoS attacks

69 percent APAC organisations take more than 3 months to develop mobile app

Four IT professionals in Malaysia form 'Asia's first disruptive cloud platform'

Industry partners deliver anti-ransomware solution for Malaysia's SMEs

Telco deep dives into IoT, aims to disrupt automotive sector: Digital Malaysia

30,000 Malaysian special needs students to benefit from UPSI STEM partnership

The link between Malaysia's changing workforce and security vulnerability: interview