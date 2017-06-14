NIE leverages ServiceNow to support its virtual campus goal

The Singapore teacher training institute aims to increase its first-time resolution rate to 90 percent with the self-service portal.

The National Institute of Education (NIE) — Singapore's teacher training institute — has partnered with ServiceNow to support its virtual campus model.

ServiceNow's IT service management capabilities have enabled NIE to launch a self-service portal on its mobile app in the later part of 2016 to replace its traditional incident and service request processes.

"We are endeavouring to achieve a more disciplined approach to how we approach a range of service management activities. We now offer a self-service portal, a service catalogue, incident management, knowledge management, feedback management and live chat," said Tan Hoon Chiang, Chief Information Officer, NIE.

He added that the institute will soon be adding services such as "problem management, change management, release and deployment management, as well as expand its service catalogue to include back-office processes".

This service management project supports NIE's strategy to adopt a virtual campus model, which aims to deliver online learning services to students regardless of location. "Using ServiceNow, we expect to enable students and other stakeholders to report incidents and issues with digital services to when they are delivered to them online," said Tan.

In the past, staff and students had to call or email NIE's IT team to resolve issues. NIE thus aims to reduce the use of such traditional touchpoints by 20 percent, and increase its first-time resolution rate to 90 percent with the self-service portal.