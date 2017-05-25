Singapore sets aside S$2.4 billion for government ICT tenders to co-create Smart Nation

Will invest in digital and data, cybersecurity and Smart Nation applications, according to Jacqueline Poh, chief executive of GovTech.



Jacqueline Poh, Chief Executive, GovTech, sharing about the ICT business opportunities at the Smart Nation and Digital Government Industry Briefing 2017. Credit: GovTech

The Singapore government will set aside about S$2.4 billion for public sector ICT tenders this year in an effort to co-create Smart Nation with the private sector.

"In FY2017, the government intends to spend a larger proportion [of the ICT expenditure] on digital & data, cybersecurity and Smart Nation applications, [as compared to FY2016's expenditure] which focused on building the foundation for a Smart Nation and Digital Government," said Jacqueline Poh, chief executive of the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

The investment will also include a tender for data analytics and another for communications and infrastructure to link up data centres and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

Poh also shared that 9 percent of the tenders will be for Smart Nation developments. This includes the national pilot of smart lamp posts, which will collect data that can be analysed for use such as improving communication between driverless vehicles.

Given the rise of cybersecurity threats and attacks such as WannaCry, the Singapore government is looking to "adopt a new security operations centre (SOC) design to move into a more threat-centric model," said Ian Loe, director, Cyber Security Monitoring & Response, GovTech, at yesterday's Smart Nation industry briefing. The government will thus allocate 22 percent of the tenders for cybersecurity, and start sourcing for the SOC components later this year.

GovTech also shared that the government plans to use advanced analytics to minimise the likelihood of government systems being infected by malware.

An idea of upcoming public sector tenders

To give an idea as to what tenders the public sector will put out this year, representatives from the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Health and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) shared a number of projects they're working on, at the industry briefing.

For instance, MOE is working on a Parents Gateway portal, which provides parents access to digital services such as viewing events, programmes and progress of their child and providing consent for school programmes and events. The Ministry is thus looking for partners to maintain and enhance the portal, said Tan Bee Teck, chief information officer, MOE.

As for MOH, it is looking to partner developers/providers of Smart Health solutions such as disease prevention and management programmes, home diagnostic toolsets and assistive robots, shared Chua Chee Yong, head of IT strategy & planning at MOH. He is also the directory of the planning group for the Integrated Health Information Systems.

1 2 Next Page