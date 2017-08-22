Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Education »

University of Sydney splashes out on VR headsets for immersive lab

George Nott | Aug. 22, 2017
Being used to aid educators across a range of subjects.

immersive learning (Computerworld AU)
Credit: Computerworld Australia

The University of Sydney has launched an 'Immersive Learning Laboratory' containing what it claims to be the largest number of virtual reality devices in an Australian education institution.

The lab, which is housed within the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technologies, is home to 26 Oculus Rift headsets and a new suite of high-powered PCs to support their use.

"Virtual reality technology has revolutionised education opportunities by allowing students to experience and interact with new and diverse environments. For example, many environments in which professional engineers and scientists work are restricted to students, due to safety and logistical constraints," explained the lab's project team lead and lecturer in Humanitarian Engineering Dr Jacqueline Thomas.

"We can even transcend the human scale, giving students the opportunity to go to the nanoscale to travel through materials and look at particle arrangements, or to very large scales to hop between galaxies in space. Rather than 'tell' the students what it is like to work in a particular field, we can use this technology to 'show' them and let them experience it for themselves."

This semester, 12 academics from the University's faculties of Engineering and Information Technologies, Science, Arts and Social Sciences, and the Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning are using the lab for teaching.

More than 700 hundred students are expected to experience virtual reality in the lab over this semester. Current immersive experiences on offer include 360-degree video of village life in Niger to help students can to apply engineering skills to humanitarian problems; 3D models of reefs in the Great Barrier Reef for marine biology classes, and a real-time simulation of the night sky being used by astronomy students.

 

Delivering experiences

A number of Australian universities are taking advantage of virtual reality as tool for education.

In May, the University of Newcastle announced that its School of Nursing & Midwifery would be using Samsung GearVR and HTC Vive headsets to run a simulation of a delivery room, presenting midwifery students with an emergency neonatal resuscitation scene.

"New graduates may find transitioning from performing a neonatal resuscitation in an educational setting to a real-world emergency room an overwhelming shift, which is exactly why we designed the program to bridge that gap," said Midwifery lecturer and project leader, Jessica Williams at the time.

Virtual reality based training programs have been delivered at UNSW's School of Mining Engineering for almost 10 years, giving students an immersive experience of what it's like to work underground.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Don’t overlook the hidden treasure in your middle and back-office

Project management: 5 tips for managing your project budget

How to create a company culture that can weather failure

GCIO Forum 2017: Public-private partnerships key enabler of digital governments

Why eSIM is crucial for managing IoT

Dell EMC addresses increasing demand for hyper-converged infrastructure in Singapore

Building a better WAN: Detmold takes a leap of faith

Eaton opens office in Singapore

Macao Water builds enterprise asset management system to improve productivity

This is how we'll help 5G transform Malaysia’s communications landscape and smart cities, says new partnership

Malaysia's Mesiniaga enterprise cloud mandated by PCI DSS certification

Digital Malaysia: Penang teacher centre transforms into Digital Maker hub

Malaysia's Open Data journey ramps up to Asean scale with new accelerator

'Let this be a warning,' says Malaysia enforcement director, seizes pirated Microsoft products