Asian youths believe artificial intelligence can help achieve peace

As well as, Internet of Things and virtual reality.

Asian youths believe artificial intelligence (AI), among other technologies, has the largest potential to help achieve peace (32 percent), according to an online survey by mobile operator Telenor Group.

The survey polled 2,500 youths in Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Thailand aged 15 to 30.

Aside from AI, respondents also considered the Internet of Things (30 percent) and virtual reality (28 percent) as technologies that can help achieve peace.

Meanwhile, youths said education is the most critical form of support to enable them to become peace leaders in future.

As such, nearly half of the respondents (47 percent) said today's leaders must invest in developing a more inclusive education, which will give equal access and opportunities to everyone. This can be achieved with the help of technology advancements (48 percent).

"Millennials are by far the largest, most diverse generation in today's digital age. They are the generation most driven by social causes and have great potential to drive peace through innovation and digitalisation. And we're committed to connecting them to the platforms and opportunities they need to come up with their best ideas and do their best work in our hyper-connected world," said Ola Jo Tandre, head of Social Responsibility at Telenor Group.

In line, Telenor Group is inviting youths between 20 to 28 years old to participate to its Telenor Youth Forum 2017. The forum, in partnership with Nobel Peace Centre, aims to solve major socioeconomic crises that face the youths.