Facebook ventures into augmented reality, but Apple could do it better

How the iPhone 8 could own the augmented reality market, no Facebook account required.



Credit: Facebook

Facebook and Snapchat both launched new augmented reality camera effects this week in a bid to become the most-used app on your smartphone. But what if your phone had AR baked into its core? Rumor has it that Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone will include dual-lens cameras on both the front and back with augmented reality features, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has been bullish on AR in a slew of statements over the last year.

Apple would certainly be late to the party. Google put augmented reality in glasses four years ago (to much ridicule), and Snapchat long ago figured out that AR effects like selfie filters are addicting enough to keep people coming back. To keep Facebook at bay, Snapchat just rolled out 3D lenses that overlay cartoon objects on top of your real-world images. Not to be outdone, Facebook is turning its in-app camera into a platform for developers to create their own augmented reality effects.

But Facebook and Snapchat aren’t fully in control of their augmented reality experiences. They still rely on other companies’ smartphone hardware. If Apple put augmented reality in the iPhone 8’s cameras, the company would own the full stack: hardware powerful enough to put AR experiences in the palm of your hand without burning through your battery and the software support to entice developers into creating those experiences.

Apple isn’t concerned about being first to market with technology. It wants to be the best. Here’s how the iPhone 8 could turn augmented reality into a must-have hardware feature, no Facebook account required.

Maps



A conceptual rendering from artist Gabor Balogh shows how a more powerful Siri could use augmented reality to guide you through buildings. Credit: Gabor Balogh

Apple has its own mapping data, and Facebook and Snapchat don’t, so an iOS Maps feature that overlays information about nearby buildings on your screen when you point your camera at them seems like a natural augmented reality effect.

Apple was recently granted a patent for a two-lens rear-facing camera system with built-in object recognition, depth mapping, and a variety of other features that make it possible to overlay information on top of indoor and outdoor surroundings. This would turn the Maps app (or perhaps a new Apple app) into a virtual tour guide.

Imagine walking down the street as a tourist in a foreign city and using your iPhone camera to find out what historically important building or piece of art you’re looking at and why it’s meaningful. Travel can be overwhelming—augmented reality would make it easier.

