Key tech trends to track in the coming decade

Technologies that will enable businesses to survive.



Artificial intelligence (AI) powered technologies along with immersive technologies and digital platforms are the trends that will enable businesses to survive and thrive over the next 10 years.

That was what the Gartner research Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies revealed. The research, which collects insights from more than 2,000 technologies, provides a cross-industry perspective on the technologies and trends that should be considered in developing emerging-technology portfolios.

AI technologies will be the most disruptive class of technologies over the next 10 years, found the research. This would be a result of "radical computational power, near-endless amounts of data, and unprecedented advances in deep neural networks".

Enterprises looking to enter this space should focus on:

deep learning

deep reinforcement learning

artificial general intelligence

autonomous vehicles

cognitive computing

commercial UAVs (drones)

conversational user interfaces

enterprise taxonomy and ontology management

machine learning

smart dust

smart robots

smart workspace

Technology is moving towards a more human-centric approach that will lead to a more interactive relation at home, in the workplace and between businesses and people.

Gartner suggests the following as critical technologies to be considered:

4D printing

augmented reality (AR)

computer-brain interface

connected home

human augmentation

nanotube electronics

virtual reality (VR)

volumetric displays

According to the research firm, the shift from compartmentalised technical infrastructure to ecosystem-enabling platforms is laying the foundations for entirely new business models that are forming the bridge between humans and technology.

Some key platform technologies to follow are:

5G

digital twin

edge computing

blockchain

IoTPlatform

neuromorphic hardware

quantum computing

serverless PaaS

software-defined security

"These megatrends illustrate that the more organisations are able to make technology an integral part of employees', partners' and customers' experiences, the more they will be able to connect their ecosystems to platforms in new and dynamic ways," Gartner research director, Mike Walker, said.

"Enterprise architects who are focused on technology innovation must evaluate these high-level trends and the featured technologies, as well as the potential impact on their businesses.

"In addition to the potential impact on businesses, these trends provide a significant opportunity for enterprise architecture leaders to help senior business and IT leaders respond to digital business opportunities and threats by creating signature-ready actionable and diagnostic deliverables that guide investment decisions," Walker said.