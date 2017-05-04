Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Emerging Technology »

Labor pledges ‘SMART’ tech visa

Rohan Pearce | May 4, 2017
Describes government’s scrapping of 457 visas as a “con job”

SMART branch

Labor leader Bill Shorten has pledged that if his party forms government it will establish a new 'SMART' - Science, Medicine, Academia, Research and Technology - visa category.

Labor today criticised the federal government's plan to scrap 457 visas, which have been widely used in the tech sector, and replace them with a new class of temporary visa.

A statement issued by the opposition leader, shadow employment minister Brendan O'Connor and shadow immigration minister Shayne Neumann described the government's changes to the 457 visa as a "con job". The new short and medium stay visas are effectively just a rebadging of 457 visas, the trio argued.

Labor said it would establish a new labour market testing agency: The Australian Skills Authority. The ASA would determine "genuine skills needs and restrict temporary work visas to those areas".

The government's changes to the visa system would only require market testing in some cases.

The ASA would also develop plans to whittle down the list of occupations that qualify for temporary skills visas.

Other changes proposed by Labor include higher visa fees and higher penalties for employers who exploit workers on temporary skill visas.

Labor said the SMART visa would "make sure that it is still possible to access the talent we need in certain industries."

"Labor will introduce a new four-year visa, with appropriate salary safeguards, for world-leaders in Science, Medicine, Academia, Research and Technology," the outline of the new policy states.

"The new SMART visa will allow universities, research institutes, medical, scientific and advanced technology industries and companies and public research agencies to bring the best and brightest here."

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

In the digital era, CIOs not buying ‘this bimodal crap’

How IT leaders can get everyone involved in cybersecurity

Retail CIO accelerates IT service delivery

How design thinking can transform IT outsourcing

How storytelling ignites IT innovation at Lowe’s

Users have little confidence their company can protect their mobile device

Manhattan enables Australia’s Country Road Group to provide same-day fulfilment

Dimension Data to design, build and manage Indonesian bank’s next-gen data centre

Thai semiconductor firm turns to Malaysia's Hitachi Sunway

Enterprises have accelerated adoption of encryption strategies

Disrupting the disrupters in Malaysia: part 2 of an exclusive with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin

Malaysia's battle plan for digital disruption: part 1 of an exclusive with MDEC’s Dato' Yasmin

Don't delay digital transformation, Malaysia told

In wake of DFTZ, DHL taps Malaysia's 'booming eCommerce' sector

Insurtech tieup promotes digitisation in Malaysia’s insurance industry, says U for Life