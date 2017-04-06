SIAEC and Stratasys to boost adoption of 3D-printed parts for commercial aviation

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership that specialises in additive manufacturing.

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) and Stratasys-a 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company-have partnered to boost the global adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation.

The partnership will combine Stratasys' expertise in additive manufacturing with SIAEC's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service to provide their customers with scheduled maintenance and on-demand parts solutions.

Additionally, the two companies will explore a joint venture that SIAEC will majority own. They plan to build an Additive Manufacturing Service Centre in Singapore that will offer design, engineering, certification support, and part production to SIAEC's network of partners and customers.

Stratasys, for its part, will provide the domain expertise and drive the development of aerospace applications with SIAEC.

"We are delighted to partner with Stratasys, a leader in its field, in our pursuit of innovation and the adoption of the latest additive manufacturing technologies. Our collaboration will strengthen SIAEC's comprehensive suite of MRO solutions and enhance our support to customers, especially in the region," said Png Kim Chiang, Chief Executive Officer of SIAEC, in a press release.

