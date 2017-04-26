Startup claims 3D printers create metal parts faster, more cheaply

The new printers can initially build objects using up to 30 metal alloys.

A two-year-old startup today unveiled two new 3D metal printing machines, one of which can create prototypes and the other production parts faster and cheaper than existing technology, the vendor says.

Desktop Metal, based in Burlington, Mass., demonstrated the Desktop Metal (DM) Studio System, which it calls an "office-friendly" metal 3D-printing system for rapid prototyping, and the DM Production, a manufacturing-class printer it claims is 100 times faster than today's laser sintering machines.

The DM Studio System includes both a printer and microwave-enhanced sintering furnace that can produce metal 3D printed parts in an engineer's office or on a shop floor. The company claims its DM Studio System is 10 times less expensive than existing metal prototyping technology.

Customers can reserve the Studio System in May, with shipping beginning in September 2017. The printer sells for $49,900 and the complete system -- including printer, debinder, and furnace -- is $120,000. For its part, the DM Production System is available on reserve in May, for shipping beginning in 2018. Pricing for the Production system has not yet been announced, but the printer is expected to cost around $360,000 (with additional equipment pricing to be determined).

Pete Basiliere, research vice president for additive manufacturing at Gartner, said existing laser or electron beam sintering 3D printers cost from $165,000 to $1,765,000.

"We cannot know if Desktop Metal’s 3D print results are comparable with existing powder bed fusion devices’ results until the same parts are built with both technologies and are then tested for appearance, performance and quality," Basiliere said.

Terry Wohlers, principal consultant and president of industry research firm Wohlers Associates, said the DM Studio System is significantly less expensive than existing technology -- though he could not confirm the "10 times" figure the vendor claims -- and said the machine's ability to print with up to 30 alloys is "pretty impressive."

"Most metal [powder bed fusion] systems do not support nearly this many," Wohlers said in an email to Computerworld.

Metal powder bed fusion 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) processes use either a laser or an electron beam to fuse together successive layers of powdered alloys to build an object.

Both the Studio and Production systems require a post-process furnace cycle, Wohlers explained, which is where the actual sintering and melting of the alloys occurs.

"It's difficult to know the size of the potential market, but if the company can have success in the automobile market, it could be quite large," Wohlers said. "The automotive industry is likely the 'sweet spot' for the Production System. Companies doing small volumes of production parts may consider the Studio System. The company is positioning it for the prototyping of metal parts."

