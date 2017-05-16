United World College SEA uses AI to strengthen its network security

With Darktrace's solution, the college is able to encourage students to use their own devices for self-learning while protecting its networks.

United World College of Southeast Asia (UWCSEA) has deployed Darktrace's artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its two campuses in Singapore to protect its cybersecurity network.

The campuses are leveraging Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System to spot sophisticated cyber threats that could silently and stealthily infiltrate UWCSEA's network via a student's phone, laptop or internet of thing (IoT) device.

According to a press release, the campus provides students with their own device to promote self- learning. In addition, parents are able to use the campus network to access personal devices. Although this open approach supports learning, it simultaneously creates more network vulnerabilities, adding to the breach of personal data.

"UWCSEA prides itself on educating through technology, without compromising the safety of students and their data. Our open-access policy for the school's community has ultimately increased the complexity of out digital infrastructure, but Darktrace gives us complete network visibility, allowing us to spot emerging threats before they become serious," explained Ben Morgan, director of IT, UWCSEA.

"Artificial intelligence for security is no longer an option-it's a must have. It is simply not possible for small IT teams in organisations like ours to keep up with all the new threats and sophisticated threat-actors on their own. Darktrace has delivered on the promise of AI in cyber security and allows us to stay abreast of this new landscape while lessening the burden on our staff overall," added Morgan.

The solution has quickly proven its value. Shortly after being deployed, Darktrace alerted UWCSEA's security team to a serious anomaly within its network. A PC had been infected with malware, and no other tool from their security stack had reported the issue.

UWCSEA's team was thus able to immediately take action and focus on remediating the problem before the infection could spread.

"The move towards machine learning technology is paramount for any organisation in the fight against today's evolving threat. By securing the network from the inside out, we are now catching advanced threats that the school's perimeter defences are powerless against," said Sanjay Aurora, managing director, Asia Pacific, Darktrace.

