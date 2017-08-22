Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Philippine central bank registers 2 Bitcoin exchange operators

Adrian M. Reodique | Aug. 22, 2017
Keeps an eye on the growing transactions of virtual currency in the country.

Bitcoins
Credit: Graphicstock 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has approved the registration of two companies to conduct Bitcoin transactions in the country, according to a report by Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Bitcoin is a type of virtual currency (VC) that allows users to remit money online and make online purchases.  

BSP Gov. Nestor A. Espenilla said the two companies have international affiliation but declined to identify them.

The central bank earlier this year issued Circular No. 944 which requires VC exchange entities to obtain a Certificate of Registration (COR) to operate as a remittance and transfer company (RTC).

By being an RTC, registered VC exchange entities are required to report any suspicious transactions to BSP. Espenilla said this also allows them to address immediate risks.  

"That is the importance of putting [VC exchange entities] under the regulatory framework. They have to comply with it," he explained.  

Meanwhile, the central bank is also closely monitoring the growing transactions of virtual currency in the country. According to Espenilla, the volume of Bitcoin transactions in the country are growing, compared to US$2 to 3 million a month in the previous years.

"We see a rapid increase in the trajectory. It is coming from a small base but increasing that is why we decided to require them to register," he said. "We are moving to regulate them."  

 

