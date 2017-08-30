Sustainability concerns drive Tokio Marine Life's latest digital move in Malaysia

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Malaysia has introduced a new digital service for online claims.

Credit: GraphicStock

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Malaysia (Tokio Marine Life) has introduced a new digital service for online claims called e-Claims.



Toi See Jong, chief executive officer of Japan-headquartered Tokio Marine Life, said the e-Claims service allows customers to submit claims online via its customer portal 24/7.



"We aim to be customer-centric. Hence, we pride ourselves in going digital by introducing this innovative insurtech initiative to deliver outstanding customer experience" said Toi.



The company, which has a 65 year presence in Malaysia, introduced e-Claims as part of Tokio Marine Life's corporate sustainability initiative. The life insurance industry has registered an increase of 5.1 percent in claims pay-outs amounting to RM9.7 billion in 2016 as compared to RM9.2 billion in 2015.



The paperless claim process will help to reduce the environment impact caused by deforestation, he said. The paperless service "is secure, personalised and faster. It comes with a smart feature to auto detect the policies that have the relevant benefits to claim for. Throughout the claims process, claimants will receive email and SMS notifications on every touch point."



Tokio Marine Life customers need only to perform four simple steps - login to customer portal; fill up claim details; upload claim documents and submit after validation of the banking details, to complete the claim process. Policy details and update personal contact information can also be checked through the customer portal.



The latest edition of this article lives at Computerworld Malaysia.