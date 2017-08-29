Singapore’s fintech startups to get help expanding to Japan

Through the partnership between LATTICE80 and FINOLAB. The former also plans to open a fintech hub in London next year.



Credit: Graphicstock

LATTICE80 and FINOLAB have joined hands to help Singapore's fintech startups expand to Japan. This mutually beneficial business relationship will also help fintech companies in Japan to expand their footprint in Singapore.

As per the agreement, fintech startups from LATTICE80 Singapore will enjoy mentor sessions in FINOLAB Tokyo to help them develop their business in Japan. Similarly, Japanese teams will benefit from similar mentorship in Singapore.

Every member (ie.startup) will get five days of free passes, valid for two members per year. Both LATTICE80 and FINOLAB have planned joint events and networking sessions throughout the year too.

"We see tremendous interest in Japan from the fintech teams sitting at LATTICE80. Historically, Japan and Singapore have enjoyed strong trade and investment ties that go back decades," said Joe Seunghyun Cho, founding CEO of LATTICE80 and chairman of Marvelstone Group. "As a member of the international fintech community, it's only right that we help to make the Japanese market, with its big push towards fintech, more accessible to startups in Singapore. We're extremely excited to partner with FINOLAB on this pursuit."

Fintech hub in London

As part of its global expansion, LATTICE80 will also open a fintech hub in London by 2018.

Once established, the platform will link UK startups to Asian investors and corporates. Similarly, the platform will enable Asian startups to better connect with, and expand to, the UK market.

LATTICE80's expansion to the UK will support the "Fintech Bridge" agreement signed between the UK and Singapore in 2016.

Nic Pantucci has been appointed as the general manager of LATTICE80 London and he will be responsible for overseeing LATTICE80's UK presence.

"I'm delighted that LATTICE80 is expanding into to the UK," said Mark Field MP, Minister of State for Asia and The Pacific in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. "They are perfectly placed to help facilitate Asian investment into the UK and help UK startups expand into the rapidly growing Asian FinTech market. It is a great example of the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge in action."