NZTech throws industry weight behind govt’s cyber security strategy

The New Zealand government released its first report on the implementation of the strategy this week

NZTech has backed the government’s focus on the New Zealand cyber security strategy and action plan, as rogue cyber attacks continue to plague nations and businesses worldwide.

The government released its first report on the implementation this week, setting out progress under the four goals of the strategy - achieving cyber resilience; building cyber capability; addressing cybercrime; and enhancing international cooperation.

“New Zealand is making good progress to improve its cyber security, but with a rapidly evolving cyber threat, there is no room for complacency,” Communications Minister, Simon Bridges, said.

“We need to use technology in a secure way if we are to make the most of the opportunities provided by the digital economy. The government and the private sector must work together to drive improved cyber security across the economy.”

Following its official launch in December 2015 and in response to the update, NZTech CEO, Graeme Muller, said New Zealand needs to understand the “multi-dimensional nature” of cyber threats and key issues that government and private sector face.

“Cyber risks are a borderless challenge,” Muller said. “We are looking at national preparedness on cyber security issues at the forefront of leadership strategy across the country.

“The tech sector is working closely with the government on ensuring the cyber strategy is implemented as fast as possible. NZTech members are working across all of the elements of the action plan.”

Muller said NZTech tech is collaborating with the national cyber policy office on issues such as the security of the internet of things as it develops across the country.

“We want to ensure the cyber security of our national infrastructures, our businesses and people,” he added. “Cybercrime is rising and is increasingly being identified as a top threat to New Zealand, as criminals, rogue nations and others in the dark net seek to strike and disrupt at any moment.

“We must seek to reinforce our cyber security to ensure that our businesses and lives are safeguarded from damage and disruption that could wreak havoc if the right information gets into the wrong hands.”

Additionally, Muller observed that the technology industry is fast becoming a significant source of export revenues for the country accounting for at least $6.3 billion in exports last year.

As a result, Muller said for New Zealand to grow its economy through digital exports, it needs to have “trusted, reliable and secure” ICT environments.

