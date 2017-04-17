Singapore offers video consultation for healthcare

Patients can consult healthcare professionals online from wherever they are.

Singapore, 12 April 2017 -Singapore has announced its first national implementation of Smart Health Video Consultation for healthcare. The solution will enable patients to consult healthcare professionals online from wherever they are.

The unique Smart Health initiative was announced by Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), the technology agency for Singapore healthcare. Selected services are currently available at a few hospitals, and will be launched at the National University Hospital and National University Cancer Institute in mid-2017.

"The new video consultation platform was designed for various healthcare uses and settings, with high quality video and audio for more accurate assessment of patients' conditions, and features such as multi-party video conferencing for consultation with multi-disciplinary care teams, annotation, file sharing and display of medical reports or images for reference during the consultation," said A/Prof. Low Cheng Ooi, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer of IHiS and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Ministry of Health (MOH).

Power of technology

Smart Health Video Consultation is part of Singapore's Smart Nation initiative to utilise the power of technology and networks that will enhance patient access to healthcare and boost productivity in the nation's healthcare systems.

This service will be used in several areas and will abide by the National Telemedicine Guidelines to ensure patient safety and confidentiality.

All private virtual consultation sessions use end-to-end encryption and are protected with security measures and proven technologies.

The interoperable platform is capable of integrating with national and other IT systems when required for care delivery.

"This is the first of three telehealth solutions we are rolling out across the island to support MOH's shift to bring care beyond our hospitals to the community," said Bruce Liang, chief executive officer of IHiS and chief information officer of MOH.

1