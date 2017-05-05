Transformation allows Malaysia's BP Healthcare to deliver new services

BP Healthcare has selected a transformation partner to digitally transform its care continuum.

Photo - (From left) Keegan Flynn, Co-Founder, Doctor2U; Dato' Beh Chun Chuan, Chairman, BP Healthcare; and K Raman, Managing Director, Microsoft Malaysia, talk to the media.

Malaysia's BP Healthcare has selected a transformation partner to digitally transform its care continuum with the aim of delivering new health services.



During the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur between ALI Health, a member of the BP Healthcare Group of companies, and Microsoft, the message was that the primary focus for ALI Health is its digital health app Doctor2U.



Keegan Flynn, co-founder of Doctor2U, said Doctor2U will use Microsoft's intelligent cloud services to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning into its platform.



These advanced technologies will allow Doctor2u to use data insights and deliver more effective treatment plans for patients, said Flynn.



Adding his comments, Dato Beh Chun Chuan, chairman of BP Healthcare Group said: "The ecosystem around us is evolving and we are cognisant of the efforts needed today to stay ahead of the curve," said Beh.



Important to revolutionise



"It is important for us to revolutionise our technological capabilities and respond to the needs of all our internal and external stakeholders," he added.



"Our partnership with Microsoft will help us be more agile as a group, leading to more positive outcomes and increased efficiency and productivity. It will also help us to facilitate and catalyse regional expansion at a faster rate," said Beh.



Flynn added, "Our partnership with Microsoft has helped us embrace cutting-edge technology that gives us the flexibility to scale our business as quickly as we need to. Microsoft's data security infrastructure also provides our app with an added layer of trust and reliability, which is so important in the healthcare industry."



"As we look to expand regionally and broaden our offerings to include services such as Ambulance, Nursing and Physiotherapy, we will work closely with Microsoft to leverage their expertise and solutions to improve our services," he said.



He said Doctor2U intended to create a healthcare ecosystem built into a single app. "The core feature is a Doctor House Call service that brings a doctor to your door within 60 minutes."



In addition, Doctor2U offers a Video Consultation feature where customers can video call with a doctor, as well as a Medication Delivery service.



Doctor2U has been built on Microsoft Azure and uses Microsoft's bot framework for their Live Chat feature that allows users to chat with doctors, pharmacists and nutritionists for free.



Microsoft will also team up to co-promote the Doctor2U application through a series of digital campaigns. K Raman, managing director of Microsoft Malaysia said: "A large proportion of new technology adoption and use will be driven by SMEs, as they account for more than 97 percent of business establishments in Malaysia."



"Doctor2U is bringing healthcare services to the fingertips of Malaysians by connecting them with qualified doctors at any hour and location," said Raman.



The latest edition of this article lives at Computerworld Malaysia.

1