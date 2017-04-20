5 ways to keep virtual assistants from sharing your company's secrets

Consumers love talking to Alexa, Siri, Cortana and Google Now. But what should CIOs be doing to prepare for the growing use of virtual assistants among their employees?

Virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana and Google Now have the potential to make enterprise workers more productive. But do “always listening” assistants pose a serious threat to security and privacy, too?

Nineteen percent of organizations are already using intelligent digital assistants, such as Siri and Cortana, for work-related tasks, according to Spiceworks’ October 2016 survey of 566 IT professionals in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The survey also found that 46 percent of organizations plan to adopt intelligent assistants within five years.

Currently, about 500 million people use voice-activated digital assistants, with 1.8 billion people expected to do so by 2021, according to a Bing/iProspect study. Because workplace technology tends to follow consumer tech trends, voice-enabled virtual assistants are expected to become more common at the office, a venture capitalist recently noted in The Wall Street Journal.

But when asked about their biggest concerns related to virtual assistants and AI, most IT professionals point to security and privacy issues (48 percent), according to Spiceworks.

While “virtual assistants deliver tremendous convenience and value, these devices introduce new security and privacy challenges,” notes Merritt Maxim, senior analyst, security and risk, for research firm Forrester. “On one level, they could be compromised for other purposes, such as what happened with the Mirai botnet. Or the devices themselves could be compromised either for malicious purposes, such as collecting data, or merely to prove a vulnerability.” Recent news reports about how the CIA may be able to turn a Samsung Smart TV into a listening device haven’t exactly dispelled such concerns.

If you’re planning to integrate virtual assistants into your organization, here are five industry recommendations and IT best practices to consider from security professionals.

1. Focus on user privacy

Virtual assistant developers are typically work at large tech companies with the ability to turn their attention to protecting users, vs. “getting product out the door and selling it before someone else does,” says Will Ackerly, co-founder and CTO of Virtru, an email encryption and data security firm. He says that, over time, privacy “will become a premium feature and differentiator” for virtual assistant products.

In the meantime, manufacturers should take steps to safeguard their users by moving more intelligence to their devices and allowing users to maintain control over where their data goes and how it’s protected, Ackerly advises.

2. Develop a policy

Assume all devices with a microphone are always listening, says Bill Anderson, who worked on security for BlackBerry and Palm and is now CEO of mobile enterprise security firm OptioLabs. Even if the device has a button to turn off the microphone, if it has a power source it’s still possible it could be recording audio, he warns.

