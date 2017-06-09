Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

A smart exoskeleton can keep the elderly safe

Magdalena Petrova | June 9, 2017
It can sense when wearers are losing their balance and quickly re-stabilize them.

A team of Italian and Swiss researchers has developed a prototype exoskeleton that can prevent elderly people from falling. The device is wearable from the waist down and made of carbon fiber braces. These can be easily adjusted to the wearer by tightening a few nuts and bolts. 

exoskeleton
A prototype of the exoskeleton at a rehabilitation center in Florence, Italy. Credit: Hillary Sanctuary / EPFL

Once the exoskeleton is fitted, it must first learn the specific walking patterns of the user, known as gait. The exoskeleton then uses an algorithm to detect deviations from the user's regular movement and recognize the onset of a fall.

To simulate a fall, researchers had 69-year-old volunteer, Fulvio Bertelli, walk on a treadmill designed to unexpectedly slide out from under him and make him lose his balance. When this happened, motors fitted to the exoskeleton pushed down on both of Bertelli's thighs to re-stabilized him. 

exoskeleton motors
Motors resting on the wearer's hips push down on the user's thighs to re-stabilize them. Credit: EPFL

"Our study revealed that a wearable robotic platform can effectively interact with humans during reactive motor responses, such as accidental slipping," said Vito Monaco, an expert in locomotion biometrics. "These results open new perspectives for researchers who are expected to develop robotic platforms for enhancing human capabilities all day long." 

Researchers say the next step is to create an exoskeleton that is more discrete and portable so that is can be used in real-life environments. The idea is that the exoskeleton can also be used by people who are physically impaired and by individuals suffering from neurological disorders. The results of the study are published in Scientific Reports.

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

12 'best practices' IT should avoid at all costs

How to build a highly effective AI team

How NHS Digital is using data science to cut down on A&E visits

How great CIOs push their careers to new heights

How to ensure diversity and inclusion in your organisation

Most acute storage pain points, letdowns

JD.com to expand into Thailand by end 2017

Why QR codes are important to iOS 11 and China

How Capital One went from one agile team to expanding devops enterprise-wide

NIE leverages ServiceNow to support its virtual campus goal

Exclusive: An expat's career in Malaysia's Digital Economy

In a worst case scenario, how will you protect your Crown Jewels? asks Hong Leong security head

Industry partners deliver anti-ransomware solution for Malaysia's SMEs

Four IT professionals in Malaysia form 'Asia's first disruptive cloud platform'

Telco deep dives into IoT, aims to disrupt automotive sector: Digital Malaysia