APAC consumers choose security over price and convenience when shopping online

Providing secure payment facilities remains the most important factor to encourage online shopping in the region.

While majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region feel secure about shopping online (53.9 percent), providing secure payment facilities remains the most important factor to encourage consumers make online purchases (85.9 percent).

This is according to Mastercard's latest Online Shopping Survey, which polled 8,378 consumers in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"The verdict is in - consumers across Asia Pacific want enhanced security and convenience when shopping online. Our research shows the majority of consumers feel safe when shopping online but we will not stop our relentless focus on developing solutions that address and erase underlying fears about the safety and security of payments across the board," said Ben Gilbey, Senior Vice President for Digital Payments and Labs at Mastercard in APAC.

Following security, other contributing factors to online shopping in the region included price at 85.5 percent and convenience at 85.1 percent.

Additionally, more than two-thirds of consumers polled suggested merchants free up or reduce delivery charges to improve the shopping experience. They also wanted more effort in ensuring secure transactions (45.9 percent), and to reduce friction in transaction processes (44.1 percent).

Mastercard also provided some tips on how consumers can ensure their own payment security when shopping online:

Shop only at sites with a "lock" in the browser's URL bar. Avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi. Track purchases by monitoring online account activity. Ensure strong passwords - use at least eight characters and a combination of numbers and letters. Do not use the same passwords with different online shops or log into your e-mail.

