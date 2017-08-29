Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

As Apple preps for the iPhone 8, wireless charging option seems more likely

Lucas Mearian | Aug. 29, 2017
Although its smartphone rivals have offered wireless charging for years, Apple may finally be ready to roll out the technology in the upcoming iPhone.

powermat charging starbucks

A simple upgrade that Android smartphone users have enjoyed for years may finally be coming to the iPhone: wireless charging.

The technology would allow iPhone owners to simply lay their devices on a charging pad – something that's also been embedded in furniture and vehicles – to recharge. Wireless charging hardware possibly related to the next iPhone has been shown in a series of photographs published by Chinese blog site Weibo.

While add-on, external iPhone covers have allowed wireless charging for some time , if the photos and a leaked document are genuine, the "iPhone 8" could contain the technology natively.

Apple is planning to hold a product launch event Sept. 12 at which it's expected to unveil its next iPhone and an updated Apple Watch. The iPhone has not yet been given a name, though most experts expect it to be called the iPhone 8.

The photographs show wireless charging receivers on an assembly line and a leaked document from Apple for its HomePod Firmware for iOS mentions inductive wireless charging and electric vehicle charging.

iPhone 8 HomePod wirless charging
RedditDocuments showing inductive wireless charging.

HomePod was announced at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and is a Siri-activated speaker system similar to Amazon Echo powered by Alexa.

The bad news? Apple is not expected to "enable" the wireless charging capability on its new iPhone until sometime after it ships this fall, meaning there will have to be some type of software upgrade to activate the function, according to a BGR report.

Additionally, if Apple chooses to go with a proprietary wireless charging technology,  iPhone users will be pigeon-holed into buying a specific charging pad sometime after the iPhone 8's launch.

While wireless charging has yet to become a widespread technology, it has been deployed by several restaurant chains, airports and in some other public venues.

What may be an issue, said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates, is that an Apple embrace of proprietary technology would require iPhone users to remember to carry their wireless charging pads wherever they go – just as they do with a lightning connector today.

"In the past, I just went to a local store and bought a cable -- readily available," Gold said. "Will chargers be that readily available? Probably not in the short term. And if Apple goes with a proprietary charger, as they often do go proprietary so they can sell their own peripherals, how hard will it be to get one if needed? USB and USB-C is becoming ubiquitous, but not so wireless charging, which will take a few years to become really ubiquitous."

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

Senior execs in Asia believe AI will positively impact their business

7 must-have project management skills

How to win over your board of directors

Workplace flexibility: Your key to hiring and retaining the best

How to bridge IT’s growing generation gap

Developing countries in Asia most exposed to malware in Q1 2017

Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

GSK improves R&D management with Kinetica GPU

HK Express uses cloud software to enhance safety and quality management

Ramco expands footprint in China with new strategic deal

Malaysia's IT job market is continuing to recover, says new job index

From consumption to creation: IBM Malaysia supports MDEC 'digitalmaker' drive

The Esports hub of Southeast Asia - is in Johor, Malaysia

Industry 4.0: Coca-Cola Malaysia announces intelligent automation rollout

How Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Huawei's iLearning Cloud will prepare students for Digital Malaysia