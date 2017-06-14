Atlassian goes deep into the enterprise with new DevOps offerings

Atlassian has launched a new package of offerings for the enterprise market, which it claims makes it easier to bundle products and services for partners and customers.

To add to this, the Sydney-based software developer has launched an online marketplace for development and operations (DevOps) which it claims is the world's largest.

The software company said it was addressing the needs of its enterprise customers looking to consolidate their DevOps solutions by introducing the enterprise focused Atlassian Stack.

In addition, the company has launched what it claims is the the world's largest DevOps marketplace. According to Atlassian, the platform is targeted at enterprise customers looking to go all-in on its platform, and teams looking for complementary tools that fill in the DevOps cycle.

DevOps for the enterprise

Silos can be the enemy of transformation across big business, and Atlassian claims enterprises often struggle from deep-rooted silos across various teams - silos that are exacerbated by disparate tools.

The Atlassian Stack includes one instance of each of the company's data center and server products which includes project and issue tracking software, JIRA; document and collaboration software, Confluence; code management tool, Bitbucket; and IT and business service desk platform, JIRA Service Desk.

In addition, the new offering includes a premier support license and, as with the company's other products, the new service is available through Atlassian's channel program.

The company added that almost half of customers with 500 or more users own three or more of its products. Therefore, consolidation of offerings coupled with the opportunity to up sell could be a lucrative prospect for Atlassian's partners.

A proving ground for DevOps

In a move which echoes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Atlassian is looking to be a one stop shop for DevOps with the launch of a marketplace targeted at the space.

Just as AWS set up its marketplace for services on its platform, Atlassian is offering its products as well as those of its technology partners in an online purchasing system.

On the surface this may seem a ploy to increase direct sales at the expense of the company's channel but as with AWS, much of the channel ecosystem's profitability comes from integration of these services and so the offering is expected to have minimal impact on partner margin.

"Because of Atlassian's position in software and IT markets, our tools are part of thousands of teams' DevOps toolchains," the company said.

The company is boasting that more than 200 add-ons and integrations will be available through the system. It said tools like AppDynamics, Splunk, and Sauce Labs connect with Atlassian to allow partners and customers to automatically create or update JIRA tickets, send ChatOps alerts in a HipChat room, and automate tests from Bamboo builds.

