Bad weather hits subsea cables

Internet traffic to Asia hit.

iiNet has warned customers to expect slower Internet speeds and increased latency and packet-loss to international destinations in Asia after a number of sub-sea links between Australia and Hong Kong were severed due severe weather.

The issue is 54 kilometres off the coast of Hong Kong, the ISP said in a network status message.

The company has temporarily routed traffic by the US and restricted peering.

Hong Kong has been hit by Typhoon Hato and then severe tropical storm Pakhar.

Vocus has confirmed that the Sea-Me-We 3 submarine cable is down.

The telco said in a network status update that Sea-Me-We 3 has suffered a "confirmed cable break".

Vocus said that it had received a tentative repair completion of 13 October; however, it cautioned that the date could change.

"Customers can expect to see increased latency to Asian destinations until this link is restored," Vocus said.