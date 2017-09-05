Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Bankwest customers face unplanned “system issue”

Leon Spencer | Sept. 5, 2017
Internal systems go down after planned maintenance.

bankwest

Some of Bankwest's online services went down early on 1 September after the bank suffered an unplanned "system issue".

"We're aware of a system issue causing limited access to our banking services and we're working to fix this as our highest priority," the bank told customers via social media on 1 September.

The company said its banking services, including the Bankwest App, online banking, ATMs, and EFTPOS were intermittently unavailable.

"We're continuing to work on getting these back up and running as our highest priority," it said. "Our stores are also experiencing issues so may not be able to handle all of your needs."

By 8:45 AM on 1 September, the organisation said that some services were being restored, including ATMs and EFTPOS transactions.

"Customers may experience some interruptions as these services come back online. Our Contact Centre is also now able to take customer calls," it said. "We're still working on mobile and internet banking services and we'll update customers ASAP on progress."

A spokesperson for the bank told ARN that the systems outage followed planned infrastructure maintenance that occurred overnight.

However, the spokesperson stressed that, at the time of writing, there had been no firm evidence to suggest that the planned maintenance resulted in the systems outage.

It is understood the overnight maintenance and the outage on 1 September was associated with internally-managed IT infrastructure.

 

 

