Brennan IT bolsters service desk capabilities through ServiceNow

Technology provider improves logging and managing of tickets for customers.

Brennan IT has completed an internal migration to ServiceNow, utilising the vendor's ticketing system to bolster service desk capabilities for customers.

Designed to boost both internal and external processes, the service desk portal refresh has resulted in improved logging and managing of tickets for customers.

"We are very passionate about understanding our customers and ensuring that we are continuously developing our tools and skills to cater for your needs," Brennan IT marketing coordinator - communications and client engagement, Ciara McConnell, said.

"A live feed of updates can be viewed on any tickets you wish to follow, saving time spent on phone calls and emails. This means you can receive instant information on issues while continuing with your own tasks."

In addition, the service desk portal has now been optimised for mobile devices, in response to the changing dynamics of the workforce.

"This makes life easier when you are dealing with an issue on the go as you can keep up to date on your device, without having to call us or respond to an email chain," McConnell added.

From a management perspective, all user and infrastructure details are available to the allocated contacts, providing greater visibility to end-users as a result.

"The new portal gives you much greater visibility over existing issues, meaning you can instantly apply workarounds to known issues," McConnell said.

"Workarounds will keep you and your team operational while we fix the issue at hand."

The migration follows the appointment of Simon Wheeler as the Sydney-based company's first CIO, after recruiting the IT veteran from Oakton in October 2016.

As reported by ARN, Wheeler has been charged with developing and managing the company's internal strategy, and transitioning legacy systems and processes to automation and transformation.

"Brennan IT's vision is to become unbeatable at delivering the best service and quality outcomes for our clients and people," McConnell added.

"As our organisation continues to grow, we need to ensure that we have the right tools to support ourselves in this journey."

Looking ahead, McConnell said Brennan IT is also working on future enhancements around customisation capabilities on dashboard and reports.