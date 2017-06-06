CHARLES & KEITH leverages CyberSource suite to manage online store payments

And provide its customers with secure payment experience when they shop online.

CHARLES & KEITH — a Singaporean ladies' footwear and accessories brand — has deployed CyberSource's full suite of payment, tokenisation and fraud management solutions.

Launched in 2004, CHARLESKEITH.COM provides shoppers in more than 40 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East with online catalogues, exclusive products and latest releases. CyberSource's solutions are implemented in all markets that CHARLES & KEITH is present in, except China and Japan.

With the CyberSource global payment gateway, CHARLES & KEITH is now able to process a wide range of international payments from multiple card issuers. The retailer can also support alternative payment methods across different web and mobile channels via a single connection.

Meanwhile, CyberSource Payment Tokenisation helps keep CHARLES & KEITH customers' sensitive payment information safe.

Recognising that e-commerce fraud is on the rise, CHARLES & KEITH also utilises CyberSource Decision Manager to automate and streamline its fraud operations. Since the solution compiles insights from 68 billion transactions processed annually by Visa and CyberSource, it helps the retailer minimise fraud losses with enhanced accuracy that comes from more data, proprietary scoring algorithms and custom rules, while streamlining manual review with a case management dashboard.

In March 2017, CHARLES & KEITH reported that its online card acceptance rate increased by up to 17 percent, and its rate of manual review is reduced by close to two-thirds, thanks to CyberSource's solutions.

"Asia Pacific is one of the largest e-commerce market, and CHARLES & KEITH aspires to provide shoppers with the ultimate shopping experience. This requires us to continue building trust among our customers. CyberSource's holistic suite of payment and fraud management solutions enable us to optimise our entire payment process across the complete order lifecycle. As a result, we are able to simplify and streamline the customer journey, while ensuring that payment information and personal data are kept secured," commented, Tse Ling Lau, Executive Director, CHARLES & KEITH.

Besides CHARLES & KEITH, CyberSource has helped various organisations — including Tiket.com, China Southern Airlines and LINE — enhance payment security and customers' experience.

