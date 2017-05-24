China Telecom Global launches 100G service between Asia and Europe

Launched on the back of CTG’s Super Transit Silk Road (Super TSR), which is an ultra low latency terrestrial route via the China-Kazakhstan Gateway.

China Telecom Global (CTG) has launched a 100G service capability via its terrestrial cable system to address the increasing demand for big bandwidth connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The new capability is strengthened by cross-border transmission systems via the China-Russia, China-Mongolia-Russia and China-Kazakhstan-Russia routes.

It will be managed with Russian operators, with whom CTG has built a strategic and lasting relationship.

According to CTG, this is the first 100G bandwidth option available in the market via Asia and Europe, and will further support the booming IP transit/transmission demand from carrier partners and IP service providers.

The new 100G service capability rides on the back of CTG's Super Transit Silk Road (Super TSR), which is an ultra low latency terrestrial route via the China-Kazakhstan Gateway.

Launched in the second half of 2016, the Super TSR has a latency feature of just 147ms from Shanghai to Frankfurt and 159ms from Hong Kong to Frankfurt, reduced by 10ms over existing routes.

The new route was implemented through a partnership with a Kazakhstan operator, and is the shortest in the same direction, while also offering industry-leading low latency. CTG said the route is thus the optimal choice for global connectivity especially for the financial services sector, where high-frequency trades are latency-sensitive.

The company also said that both initiatives support China's massive Belt and Road initiative, which aims to enhance the free-flow of trade, improve resource allocation efficiency, promote market integration, and create a regional economic co-operation framework.

"China Telecom has devoted tremendous efforts in the diversification of Asia-Europe terrestrial cable routes, so as to improve the information exchange efficiency from Asia to Europe, and to fulfill customer expectations for alternative backup routes to regular submarine cable solutions," said Steven Tan, vice president of CTG Global Carrier Business.

