Data reveals increase in online retail and travel purchases in the lead up to Ramadan

Criteo reveals online consumer shopping habits in Southeast Asia during festive period in 2016.

There was an increase in online sales and website traffic in Southeast Asia (SEA) region leading up to and during Ramadan in 2016 but it declined during Eid el-Fitr, the religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, according to latest data by Criteo.

The company suggests the data portend increased online shopping opportunities for merchants in the upcoming festive period for 2017.

The data from the performance marketing technology company also showed that three weeks before and the third week of Ramadan is the best time for retailers to engage customers. Online sales and website traffic during this period increase by 77 percent and 110 percent, respectively.

Criteo's data is based on the analysis of more than 8 million transactions from 143 retailers in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore before and during Ramadan 2016.

However, the data revealed that online sales in the three countries experienced a decline of 44 percent while there was a drop of 20 percent in website traffic during the start of Eid el-Fitr. Increase in online sales only rebounded after the Eid with 35 percent.

Meanwhile, online retail transactions were lower at 71 percent during the fasting period in the day compared to 76 percent prior to Ramadan. Online sales bounce back to 29 percent after the fasting period from 24 percent before Ramadan.

"Ramadan is an important festive season in this region. Rapidly rising disposable incomes, a growing appetite for modest fashion, halal products and services mean that retailers need to enlist smart solutions to engage shoppers across all touchpoints and deliver the most impactful content at every point in the customer journey," said Alban Villani, General Manager of Criteo in SEA, in a press release.

"As shoppers spend time with their friends and families after sundown and on Eid, they are less likely to browse and shop online. Retailers must pick the right time of the week and time of day to increase their digital marketing efforts, so they can achieve an uptick in online transactions," Villani continued.

Nearly half of the shoppers (46 percent) also use multiple devices when viewing products online. One in four shoppers switch devices at least three times throughout their purchasing journey.

"Retailers need to embrace omni-channel marketing - as we continue to see the rise of offline-to-online and online-to-offline (O2O) shopping habits. Our data shows that during the period of Ramadan, shoppers are browsing in stores and purchasing online, and vice-versa. However, whichever way you look, mobile will still be the foundational building block and key driver in O2O retail. Half of the retail transactions in Southeast Asia are already taking place on mobile," Villani explained.

1