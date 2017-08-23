Fujitsu looks to offload mobile operations

Reports of interest from the likes of Lenovo, CVC Capital Partners and Polaris Capital Group.



Photo via ARN

Fujitsu is looking to sell off its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company, which spun off its mobile phone operations into a separate company last February, has drawn interest from investment funds including Tokyo-based Polaris Capital Group and Britain's CVC Capital Partners Ltd, as well as Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd, the Japanese newspaper added.

First-round bidding could open as soon as September, and is expected to bring offers in the tens of billions of yen (hundreds of millions of dollars), Nikkei reported.

Tokyo-based Fujitsu would stop developing and manufacturing mobile phones, but looks to keep a minority stake in the business and keep its mobile phone brand alive, the report said.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)