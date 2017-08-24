Galaxy Note 8 hands-on: This is how Samsung will make you forget Note 7 forever

Think Galaxy S8+ with a clever pen and trick dual cameras. The Note 8 is at once very familiar, yet Samsung at its best.

Ahhh. I see what you did there, Samsung. By releasing a Galaxy Note 8 that looks and feels remarkably like the Galaxy S8+ (a phone most Android enthusiasts would love to have in their pockets), you stand to dissolve all the bad mojo associated with the Galaxy Note 7 (a phone most Android enthusiasts would consign to a fireproof safe).

Seriously, with a 6.3-inch, curved-glass display and remarkably slim bezels, the Note 8 is an S8+ doppelganger. It’s got the same 2:1 aspect ratio—which delivers copious screen real estate, without all the bulk—and only a 0.1-inch increase in display size, a second rear camera, and the addition of an S Pen really differentiate the Note 8 visually from its less productivity-focused stablemate.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG. The Samsung Note 8 feels great in the hand thanks to its narrow 2:1 aspect ratio.

The fingerprint sensor is even slapped on the back, just like on the S8 and S8+. It’s annoying as ever, right up against the camera housing, where you don’t want any fingerprints at all.

But, hey, a poorly positioned fingerprint sensor didn’t dissuade S8 buyers, so why not build upon success? As Samsung told journalists during our Note 8 pre-brief, the S8 and S8+ helped restore confidence in the Galaxy brand following the Note 7 battery debacle.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG. Samsung’s Note 8 is the first Samsung phone to feature dual cameras, and the first phone to include optical image stabilization in both.

In fact, one may reasonably conclude the Note 8 has the safest smartphone design on the planet. Samsung now puts all of its phones through an 8-point safety check that specifically addresses failures with the Note 7 battery. Plus, c’mon. Can you imagine a third battery recall? Samsung knows another battery controversy would be an Extinction Level Event.

I spent just about an hour with the Note 8, and my gut-level takeaway can be summed up in a single question: Why buy the S8+ when you can have the Note 8? The new flagship phablet has all the benefits of the S8+, plus a bunch of features that compel you to do stuff with your phone, to get productive, and not just be a passive participant. Let’s get into the highlights.

1 2 3 4 Next Page