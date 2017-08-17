Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Globe launches US$250 million undersea cable connecting Davao to United States

Adrian M. Reodique | Aug. 17, 2017
The undersea cable uses 100 gigabits per second transmission technology to deliver an additional 20 terabits per second capacity.

SEA-US submarine cable system
The 14,500 kilometre undersea cable links five areas and territories from Davao (Philippines) to Manado (Indonesia), Piti (Guam), Oahu (Hawaii, United States), and Los Angeles (California, United States). Credit: Globe 

Businesses in Mindanao that require higher bandwidth to support their operations are expected to benefit most from the US$250 million Southeast Asia-United States (SEA-US) submarine cable system that Globe Telecom launched last Friday (11 August 2017).

The 14,500 kilometre undersea cable links five areas and territories from Davao (Philippines) to Manado (Indonesia), Piti (Guam), Oahu (Hawaii, United States), and Los Angeles (California, United States). It uses 100 gigabits per second transmission technology to deliver an additional 20 terabits per second capacity.

In addition, the facility is designed to bypass the Taiwan earthquake zone to ensure service continuity and prevent the incident in 2006 when an earthquake off Taiwan damaged submarine cables resulting to internet service disruption in some countries in Asia.

"With the commercial operations, our customers can expect a more resilient network necessary for the continuity of their operations as well as greater route flexibility and better future support for bandwidth-dependent applications and services, consistent with the growing trend of companies shifting their business critical operations to digital," said Peter Maquera, senior vice president for Globe Enterprise Group

Besides higher bandwidth, Globe said the SEA-US submarine cable system will ease Philippines' dependence on international cable systems and facilitate data transmission to the U.S.

"[The submarine cable system] will provide support for the expanding business requirement for data in the Mindanao region where the cable landing station is located and in the country as a whole. This will also ease our dependence on international cable systems and ensure the resiliency of the country's internet connectivity," said Ernest L. Cu, CEO and president of Globe.

The cable system is connected to Globe cable landing station in Barangay Talomo, Davao City.

"The primary source of information now for many people is the internet so the city government of Davao is very happy with this development. This will definitely benefit Davao City, especially the service sector such as Business Process Outsourcing and Banking and Finance, as well as the whole Philippines," said Davao Councilor Bernard Al-ag during the cable landing ceremony last March.

 

