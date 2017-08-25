Grab expands loyalty programme with more than 150 merchant partnerships in Southeast Asia

Passengers across each tier of its loyalty programme will receive or have access to more interesting and targeted rewards, such as movie tickets or free meals.

Ride and e-hailing service provider, Grab, has expanded its GrabRewards loyalty programme by including more than 150 merchants in Southeast Asia.These merchants vary from food and beverage (F&B), retail, and hospitality sectors.

Through GrabRewards, merchants can market their services to Grab's large customer base.

"This is an important step in the development of GrabPay wallet," said Jasom Thomson, head, GrabPay.

"With our new expanded GrabRewards programme, we've created an ecosystem in which our customers stay loyal because a dollar spent with Grab is more valuable than a dollar spent elsewhere. For our partners, it's exciting to see GrabPay become a real revenue driver," he added.

The loyalty programme consists of Platinum, Gold, and Silver tiers--for committed passengers who always use Grab service. Meanwhile, there's a general Member tier for all other passengers.

In the past, all rewards were standardised. However, with an updated reward partners catalogue, passengers across each tier will receive or have access to more interesting and targeted rewards, such as movie tickets or free meals.

"We want to create value with every ride taken--beyond providing safe and affordable transport. The points that passengers earn from their rides give them access to a wide range of popular and well-loved retail and lifestyle products that truly matter to them," concluded Thompson.

Grab customers in Singapore can expect rewards from the following, merchants: Deliveroo, KFC and, Spotify.

For Grab customers in Malaysia, they can expect the same from Domino's, AirAsiaGo.com, Watsons.