How to save on mobile plans: Look beyond the Big Four carriers

If you’re fed up with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, there are plenty of smaller carriers to choose from.

Forget everything you thought you knew about buying mobile phone service. Remember the days of the subsidized phone wrapped inside the pricey two-year carrier contract? That’s a distant, unpleasant and expensive memory. Right now, the smart -- and increasingly common -- move is to buy an unlocked phone outright, then shop it to the carrier that offers you the best bang for the buck.

That carrier doesn’t have to be AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon Wireless. Although the Big Four have expanded their offerings and, to varying degrees, lowered their prices, the real deals still come from the smaller guys -- otherwise known as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). A few of them are actually owned by the Big Four (we hereby dub them the Little Four), while others merely repackage and rebrand their services. Whatever the arrangement, you can almost always score better pricing by opting for one of these other carriers.

How much better? That depends on a variety of factors. Are you bringing your current phone or buying a new one? Are you shopping for a plan just for yourself, or do you need something for your whole family? How much data do you currently consume every month? (That’s a question every smartphone owner should be able to answer.) And which network typically delivers the best coverage in your area, both at home and at work?

The phone

Apple, LG, Samsung and other phone makers may want you to buy a new model every year, but these days there are fewer reasons to do so. Once you’ve got a reasonably fast handset with a spacious screen and good camera, what’s left? That’s why we’re working from the assumption that you’re keeping your current phone, not shopping for a new one. However, you’ll want to make sure that phone is unlocked, otherwise you’ll have difficulty getting it to work with other carriers.

If you bought your phone unlocked in the first place, you’re all set. But if you bought it from one of the Big Four carriers (or Boost or Virgin Mobile), you may need to obtain an unlock code. The process of doing so varies from one carrier to another, and depending on the age and make of the phone, may be easy or complicated. Some web searching (“how to unlock [your phone carrier/model]”) should yield the info you need, as will a call to your carrier’s customer-service department.

You’ll also want to investigate your phone’s network compatibility. It may be limited to CDMA networks (used by Sprint, Verizon and their various MVNOs) or GSM networks (AT&T, T-Mobile and their MVNOs), or it may be compatible with both. That compatibility will help determine where you can shop for service. If you have a GSM-only Samsung Galaxy S5, for example, you can’t take it to Boost, CellNuvo or any other Sprint-based carrier.

