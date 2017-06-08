Interview with Tammie Tham, Cyber Security Chapter Chairman, Singapore infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF)

We speak with Tammie Tham to discover the role SiTF plays and its approach to enhancing cybersecurity in Singapore.

Tammie Tham, Cyber Security Chapter Chairman, Singapore infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF)

The Singapore Government’s 2016 Cybersecurity Strategy states “Cybersecurity is a team effort, everyone has a part to play, and everyone has to play their part.” Whilst the Government is spearheading a host of cybersecurity initiatives, another important organisation contributing to the overall strategy is the Singapore infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF). To learn more, I spoke with Tammie Tham, Cyber Security Chapter Chairman at SiTF, to discover the role SiTF plays and its approach to enhancing cybersecurity in Singapore.

Richard Pain: What is SiTF’s role?

SiTF does several things, one is to be the voice of the industry. Our membership is based on companies, not individuals. Within my chapter there are slightly more than 100 security companies. These are large multinationals, government linked companies, start-ups and small tech vendors, all who are operating in Singapore’s cybersecurity industry. If there is any national initiative that impacts the industry, we bring our members together, collate everyone’s views and submit them to the authorities, so they're not just hearing the views of one company but from the whole cyber industry.

For instance, last year the Ministry of Communications and Information announced that we are going to have a standalone cybersecurity bill that will be debated in parliament towards the end of this year. We immediately organised a dialogue with the authorities to learn what to expect from the bill and how it will impact our industry. We then passed this information onto our members and gathered their feedback and comments. Our view is that when a bill like that is going to impact every one of our businesses, we need to make sure that we're very involved in at least influencing the bill at the drafting or crafting stage.

Richard Pain: The lack of cyber talent is a major challenge when it comes to cybersecurity. Do you think this issue is fixable in the short-term?

We all agree it's a global problem, but in Singapore I think it's slightly different because we have our authorities behind a lot of initiatives and really throwing money into them. The authorities are offering funding to SMEs who are willing to hire people who are not security trained and give them a chance to take on a security role. This is the Cyber Security Associates and Technologists (CSAT) Programme and it covers 50% of that staff member’s salary, which is great for SMEs.

1 2 3 Next Page