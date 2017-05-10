Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Industries »

McNealy sees Sun's past in IoT's future

Stephen Lawson | May 10, 2017
The former Sun chief is advising RTI, an IoT communications company, and doesn't miss being 'a CEO in a pinata'.

Scott McNealy
Credit: Wayin

When Sun Microsystems said, "The network is the computer," it might have been talking about the Internet of Things, which was little more than an idea at the time. Today, more machines than ever are talking to other machines, and computing is being distributed across far-flung networks.

Onetime Sun CEO Scott McNealy sees some of the legendary company's vision coming to fruition in an IoT "data bus" from a small Silicon Valley outfit called Real-Time Innovations. On Tuesday, McNealy became the first member of RTI's Advisory Board.

RTI's data bus is middleware for delivering the right information at the right time to all the people and systems that need it. The software runs on meshed computing nodes that can be a small as a microcontroller, and it uses several kinds of network connections to make sure the data gets through.

It's the next generation of "the network is the computer," McNealy said at an RTI press lunch last week. "Sun was just way too early for a lot of this stuff," he said.

Large industrial IoT environments like power plants and hospitals use databases to store information that's already been collected, but they also need a data bus for the new bits that are constantly emerging, RTI President and CEO Stan Schneider said. In modern IoT architectures, that data has to be sent to many different systems for automated operations.

For example, RTI's middleware runs in a 480-turbine wind farm where all the turbines need to remain synchronized or they may catastrophically fail, he said. The data bus makes sure that exactly 100 times per second, a report is sent from each turbine so management systems can know about and respond to any problems.

Other applications may use that same data for long-term modeling or forecasting. RTI's data bus makes sure the real-time turbine readings get to all the applications that need them, right on time.

Instead of relying on centralized servers or a single network, the data bus is made up of software nodes that can run on various kinds of hardware, down to microcontrollers with just 128KB of RAM. The nodes are linked by multiple networks, which may include fiber, cellular and satellite.

This redundant mesh helps ensure that if one piece of the infrastructure fails, the information still gets where it needs to go, Schneider said.

RTI first used the data bus concept on U.S. Navy ships to prevent ship-wide failures like what happened on the destroyer USS Cole in 2000 when a terrorist's bomb blew a hole in its hull.

After the deadly bombing in the port of Aden in Yemen, the Cole didn't sink. But all its systems failed, because the bomb had destroyed a server running critical middleware, Schneider said. By spreading out middleware functions and using multiple networks to send data around a ship, RTI now helps to prevent this kind of failure, he said.

 

1  2  Next Page 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

How collaboration improves IT outcomes

How Philippine businesses are faring in the digital transformation race

How PwC is using IT to transform professional services

How Adobe’s CIO blends IT and marketing

12 keys to creating an adaptable and agile organisation

Don't fear the robots, embrace the potential

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

How Philippine businesses are faring in the digital transformation race

Dimension Data to enable digital transformation for Anchor Electricals in India

Why RegTech will be Asian banks’ next big focus area

Malaysia Airlines at cutting edge with new real-time, space-based alerting system

Why has PIKOM's Outsourcing Malaysia opened a new Iskandar Malaysia centre?

Transformation allows Malaysia's BP Healthcare to deliver new services

Designing devices for a workforce in transformation in Malaysia: study

Disrupting the disrupters in Malaysia: part 2 of an exclusive with MDEC CEO Dato' Yasmin