Melbourne's Olikka inks new deals with local heavyweights

Strikes customer deals with businesses including one of Australia’s biggest supermarket chains.



Michael Pascoe, Managing Director of Olikka

Melbourne-based systems integrator, Olikka, has added some of Australia's largest companies to its customer base.

The six-and-a-half-year old business recently inked one of Australia's biggest supermarket chains, a large property and infrastructure company, a large rail company in Queensland, a major Aussie retail chain, and a property and a number of local councils to its customer portfolio.

Olikka managing director, Michael Pascoe, told ARN that the work for the large supermarket chain involves a Microsoft deployment consisting of a security-centric, modern Windows 10 design and build.

The contract for the large property and infrastructure company will see Olikka enable BYOD for the customer since it recently moved to a new premises and wanted to access key applications and facilities wirelessly, amongst the other benefits of mobility.

As for the deal with the Aussie retail chain, he said that one of its subsidiaries required a modern work space as a result of it moving offices.

"So what we've done is deploy Microsoft technology, using solutions like Windows 10. This end user is a lot more mobile focused and our next step with it is to look at real tangible collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams," Pascoe said.

Pascoe also went in detail about the recent partnership with the Queensland rail company, saying that Olikka is providing it with a complete public cloud design for Microsoft Azure.

"We're currently doing the first stage of it; Azure will act as a third data centre for the company. We've developed a process and application assessment matrix for it to run all of its enterprise apps through to determine the best place and right time to move their workloads to the cloud," he said.

"In parallel to that, we're also doing a pilot deployment to Azure for a side-by-side environment for it to use," he added.

Olikka has also recently signed contracts for a Microsoft deployment for a country government office in Victoria, a Lotus Notes to Microsoft Outlook transition for an automotive aftermarket parts company, and does ongoing work with a local government council in Victoria to move its workloads to the cloud.

According to Pascoe, 18 per cent of the company's revenue is a result of its ongoing work.

"We are heavily Microsoft-focused, but not to the exclusion of some of the competitive vendors where it makes sense to our customers. If it makes sense for the customer in terms of technology, costs, their relationship with the vendors, and what they want to achieve, that's what we want to be doing," Pascoe said.

In addition to Microsoft and AWS, Olikka also has Citrix, Veeam, VMware, and a few other smaller businesses as vendor partners.

